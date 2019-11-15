NZ Rugby Emergency Funding for Super Rugby teams and provinces

New Zealand Rugby offered to bail out its Super Rugby franchises with a $1.7m as the sport continues to grapple with the financial implications of Covid-19.

This is after NZR had to slash 40 per cent of it’s owns staff salaries.

Chief executive Mark Robinson is refusing to give up on its premier club competition resuming at some stage later this year.

Robinson says the emergency funding would be available to each of the five franchises for the next three months.

Robinson confirms all NZR staff, including its board and All Blacks management, are taking 40 per cent pay cuts across the board as coronavirus bites into its finances.

The cuts are for a three-month period after which it will be review.