NZ retains Bledisloe Cup

New Zealand has retained the Bledisloe Cup for the 18th consecutive series after a dominant 43-5 win over Australia at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

After drawn the first Test of the series, comfortable wins in Games 2 and 3 have given the All Blacks an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

[Source: wwos.nine]