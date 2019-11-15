Rugby
NZ retains Bledisloe Cup
October 31, 2020 11:01 pm
[Source: All Blacks]
New Zealand has retained the Bledisloe Cup for the 18th consecutive series after a dominant 43-5 win over Australia at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.
After drawn the first Test of the series, comfortable wins in Games 2 and 3 have given the All Blacks an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series.
[Source: wwos.nine]
