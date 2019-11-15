Home

NZ retains Bledisloe Cup

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
October 31, 2020 11:01 pm
[Source: All Blacks]

New Zealand has retained the Bledisloe Cup for the 18th consecutive series after a dominant 43-5 win over Australia at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

After drawn the first Test of the series, comfortable wins in Games 2 and 3 have given the All Blacks an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

[Source: wwos.nine]

