NZ-only Super Rugby competition to begin on June 13

A new competition involving New Zealand’s Super Rugby sides will begin in little over a month.

Super Rugby Aotearoa will involve NZ’s five franchises – the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders.

There will be two matches a week, with each team playing each other team home and away, initially at closed stadiums.

In the opening weekend, the Highlanders will play the Chiefs in Dunedin on Saturday 13 June, with the Blues playing the Hurricanes in Auckland the following day.

The provincial Mitre 10 Cup will start in September, while NZ Rugby is still looking at the women’s rugby calendar.