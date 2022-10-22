NZ dismantles Scotland

New Zealand has ended Scotland’s Rugby World Cup campaign with a massive 57-0 win this afternoon.

With a total of 15 points from three wins, the host nation tops Pool A and goes through to the quarter-final alongside second-seeded Australia.

The Black Ferns piled on four unanswered tries not even a quarter of the way through the match.

Article continues after advertisement

They led 45-0 at the break with tries by Renee Holmes, Sarah Hirini, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Theresa Fitzpatrick and Renee Wickliffe.

Scotland came with many characters in the second half but opportunities couldn’t be turned into points.

Renee Wickliffe, Maia Roos added to the Black Ferns scoring tally with tries of their own.

Holmes was also impressive at kicking duty, converting six and missing only one.