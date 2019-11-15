NZ born former Chiefs winger to debut for Ireland

Former Chiefs Super Rugby winger James Lowe is in line to make his Ireland debut this weekend in their Autumn Nations Cup opener.

Lowe has been named to start on the left wing against Wales on Saturday.

Lowe qualified for Ireland on the three-year residency rule and he’s been training with the squad while it completed the Six Nations last month.

Speaking to TVNZ, Ireland coach Andy Farrell says the New Zealand born flyer brings something different to the Irish backline.

It’s an incredible turn of events for the 28-year-old who five years ago was on the verge of an All Blacks debut against Samoa, only to be stopped by an untimely surgery.

He has also represented the Māori All Blacks four times.

Meanwhile, the Flying Fijians will start their Autumn Nations Cup campaign against France next Monday at 2:15am.