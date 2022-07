[Source: Oceania Rugby/ Facebook]

New Zealand thumped Fiji 74-5 in its first Oceania Rugby under 20 championship earlier this evening.

The side ran in eight tries to Fiji’s one.

Jope Naseyara scored the lone try for Fiji in the 45th minute of the match which could not be converted.

Two Fijians, Jone Rova and Nikola scored a try each for New Zealand to help the side win.

The half-time score was 22-0.