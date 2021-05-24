Nukubalavu trio pumped for national duties

Three Nukubalavu, Savusavu players have entered the next phase of their rugby careers.

Raiwasa Taveuni reps, Daniele Yaya, Iowane Ratuciri and Iowane Teba have been selected for the 15-member national squad ahead of the Dubai 7s tournament in the next two weeks.

The three are the first from their village to reach this height of 7s rugby.

[Raiwasa Taveuni reps, Daniele Yaya and Iowane Teba]

Teba who is the uncle of brothers Ratuciri and Flying Fijians half-back Frank Lomani says to be selected alongside his nephew is a special achievement.

It took a while for the 28-year-old to grapple with the reality that his dreams are slowly unfolding into real life.

“I’ve been knocking on that Fiji 7s door for a long time hoping that one day I will get to don the white jumper. I played in overseas for two years, came back and participated in the past three series. But I just want to God for bringing me this far, allowing me to be part of the Fiji 7s squad to Dubai.”

Ratuciri who is only 22-years-old says he is taking one step at a time as his he has a long way to go in his rugby journey.

Yaya was lost for words when his name was announced, thinking back to all the challenges he overcame to get this far.

“I’ve been training so hard so that I can be selected in the Dubai 7s. I couldn’t believe that I was selected and Lord prevails that’s all.”

The Nukubalavu, Savusavu trio are joined by former Raiwasa Taveuni and current LAR Barbarians player, Manueli Maisamoa in the 15 member squad.