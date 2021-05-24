NSW Waratahs names team for Drua clash

The NSW Waratahs will feature a more experienced side as compared to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side in tomorrow’s season opener tomorrow.

The Tahs will feature three debutants as compared to the Drua’s lineup who have 22 players that are set to make their debut.

The three debutants are Geoff Cridge, Dylan Pietsch and Jamie Roberts.

There is just one change to the starting XV that impressed against the Reds in Roma last weekend, with Dave Porecki joining Angus Bell and Harry Johnson-Holmes in the front-row and Tom Horton moving to the bench.

The off-season recruits Cridge and Jed Holloway start in the second row while Lachlan Swinton, Charlie Gamble and Will Harris form an abrasive back row.

Jake Gordon skippers the side once again in 2022 and joins the impressive Ben Donaldson in the halves.

Izaia Perese and Lalakai Foketi, fresh off a breakthrough 2021 campaign which earned Wallabies honours, line up in the midfield.

James Turner earns his spot on the left wing after impressing in the pre-season, while Alex Newsome will get the first crack at fullback.

Former Australia Seven’s star Dylan Pietsch lines up on the right wing, fulfilling his dream of playing Super Rugby.

Welsh international Jamie Roberts will add plenty of experience off the bench and is in line to play for his second Super Rugby side after playing for the Stormers in 2020.

Waratahs lineup

1 LOOSEHEAD PROP Angus Bell (Sydney University) FR

2 HOOKER David Porecki (Manly) FR

3 TIGHTHEAD PROP Harry Johnson-Holmes (Sydney University) FR

4 LEFT LOCK Jed Holloway (Southern Districts)

5 RIGHT LOCK Geoffrey Cridge (West Harbour)

6 LEFT FLANKER Lachlan Swinton (Sydney University)

7 RIGHT FLANKER Charles Gamble (Eastern Suburbs)

8 NUMBER EIGHT Will Harris (Eastern Suburbs)

9 SCRUMHALF Jake Gordon (Sydney University) (C)

10 FLYHALF Ben Donaldson (Randwick)

11 LEFT WING James Turner (Northern Suburbs)

12 INSIDE CENTRE Lalakai Foketi (Manly)

13 OUTSIDE CENTRE Izaia Perese (Randwick)

14 RIGHT WING Dylan Pietsch (Randwick)

15 FULLBACK Alex Newsome (Eastern Suburbs)

Replacements:

16 Tom Horton (Sydney University) FR

17 Te Tera Faulkner (Southern Districts) FR

18 Tiaan Tauakipulu (Randwick) FR

19 Hugh Sinclair (Northern Suburbs)

20 Carlo Tizzano (West Harbour)

21 Henry Robertson (Sydney University)

22 Tane Edmed (Eastwood)

23 Jamie Roberts

Players unavailable for selection:

Archer Holz – Thigh (Round 3-4)

Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco – Hip (TBC)

Will Harrison – Shoulder (Round 2)

Mosese Tuipulotu – Knee (Round 11+)

Joey Walton – ACL (Season)

Michael Hooper – Foot (TBC)