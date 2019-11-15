NRL to investigate Sivo’s pass against Bulldogs

The NRL will investigate Fiji Bati and Eels winger Maika Sivo’s final play in yesterday’s win over the Bulldogs.

The Eels led 18-16 and in the final seconds of the game, Sivo threw what looked to be a forward pass over the sideline, which should have seen the Bulldogs awarded a penalty.

This would have given the Canterbury-based side a chance to level up scores and take the game into golden point.

Sivo collected a Lachie Lewis kick and ran towards the sideline before he deliberately threw it out. Replays then showed the pass was forward.

Referee Chris Sutton spoke to sideline official Belinda Sharpe but both weren’t in position to make a confident call so Sutton blew the whistle to call full time.