NRL legend set for last Suncorp stadium outing

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy says they are determined to send Cameron Smith out “on the right note” as the club legend prepares for what could be his final game at Suncorp Stadium.

The 37-year-old will lace up for his 429th NRL game in the preliminary final against the Raiders tomorrow night at a venue he has owned for the best part of two decades.

Smith has done it all at Suncorp Stadium where he has celebrated World Cup and Origin series wins. The Storm have won their last 19 games in a row in Queensland, the majority of those at Suncorp.

Bellamy is still unsure when the end date on Smith’s illustrious career will be, but said it would be “very fitting” for him to go out a winner at his happy hunting ground.

The Storm host the Raiders at 8:50pm tomorrow and at the same time on Saturday, the Panthers face the Rabbitohs.

Both matches will be shown live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.