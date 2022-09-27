NRL Grand Final tickets sold out

[Photo Credit: NRL]

The NRL Grand Final tickets have been sold out.

This afternoon the NRL confirmed that the last tickets were sold shortly after the final general public allocation was released this morning.

Dubbed as the “Battle of the West”, defending champions the Panthers hosts Parramatta Eels at Accor Stadium in Sydney at 8:30pm on Sunday.

[Source: NRL]

Five Fiji Bati Rugby League World Cup squad members will be action for both teams.

Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and Reagan Campbell-Gillard are sure starters for the Eels while Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau will play big roles for Panthers.



[Source: NRL]

You can watch the NRL final LIVE on FBC Sports channel.