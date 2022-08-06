NRL debut for Turuva, Kikau out

[Source: penrithpanthers / website]

Fiji Bati fullback Sunia Turuva will make his NRL debut tonight for the Panthers after being named on the interchange for the round 21 clash against the Raiders.

Turuva stood out for the Bati in the Pacific Test against Papua New Guinea in June.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary has updated his squad for tonight’s match with Viliame Kikau ruled out due to a hip injury and he’ll be replaced by Chris Smith.

Article continues after advertisement

Sean O’Sullivan will start at halfback, while Jaeman Salmon will feature at five-eighth.

The Panthers play Raiders at 7:30pm.