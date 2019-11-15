NRL competitions may start in August

The Fiji National Rugby League is expected to resume their season in August.

Only the secondary schools competitions started before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Initial plan was for the FNRL’s competition to start on July 18 but since the sport’s return to play according to pandemic protocol has not been approved by the government, their competitions will be further delayed.

FNRL Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe says they are revising their competition rules.

‘’We welcome the announcement by government to relax restrictions on contact sports and we looking forward to the earliest date between August.”

The FNRL is expected to make a formal announcement about their competitions tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Fiji Bati stars Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau will be in action tomorrow for the Panthers when they play the Rabbitohs at 9:50pm.

On Friday Suliasi Vunivalua and the Storm meet the Warriors at 8pm followed by the Roosters and Dragons at 9:55pm.

The Storm and Warriors match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

There will be three games on Saturday starting with the Cowboys and Knights at 5pm before the Broncos host the Titans at 7:30pm and then the Eels meet the Raiders at 9:55pm.

You can watch Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and Kane Evans in action for the Eels against the Raiders on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, the Sea Eagles face the Sharks at 6:05pm. The Bulldogs will play West Tigers at 8:30pm on Sunday.