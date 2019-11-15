NRL clubs interested in SBW after Wolfpack withdrawal

Several NRL clubs have expressed interest in signing Sonny Bill Williams for the remainder of the season.

This is after his Super League club the Toronto Wolfpack withdrew from the 2020 competition this morning.

Williams is one of seven Australian or New Zealand players in the Wolfpack squad, who have now been left without anywhere to play this year.

Article continues after advertisement

NRL.com reports it’s understood Williams’ longtime agent Khoder Nasser has fielded several inquiries from NRL sides since Toronto confirmed their withdrawal today.

Meanwhile, round 11 of the NRL kicks off on Thursday with the Eels taking on the West Tigers at 9.50pm.

On Friday the Sea Eagles play the Cowboys at 8pm before the Storm meet the Broncos at 9.55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Roosters battling the Warriors at 5pm, the Sharks take on the Dragons at 7.30pm and the Raiders face the Rabbitohs at 9.35pm.

The Dragons and Sharks match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, the Knights meet the Bulldogs at 4pm followed by the Panthers and Titans game 6.05pm.

You can watch the Panthers and Titans match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.