NPC to continue without Auckland-based teams

The Bunnings National Provincial Championship will proceed without Auckland-based teams due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

North Harbour, Auckland and Counties Manukau will miss out for the rest of the season after the New Zealand government declined NZ Rugby’s third travel exemption application to get the teams out of the season.

The season will continue with the 11 Provincial Unions outside of the Auckland region, and NZR has confirmed there are plans to stand up a separate Super City Series for Auckland, North Harbour and Counties-Manukau once they are able to resume playing.

With the Auckland region operating under COVID-19 Alert Level three restrictions, teams within the region are currently training under strict protocols.

NZR will provide details surrounding a Super City Series in due course.