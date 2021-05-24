NPC match postponed for Wainui’s funeral

The National Provincial Championship match between Bay of Plenty and Northland, scheduled for Sunday has been postponed because of Sean Wainui’s funeral.

In a statement, New Zealand Rugby says after consulting with their playing groups, both unions agreed it did not feel appropriate to play on the day of Wainui’s funeral.

New Zealand Rugby has asked the wider rugby community to pay their respects to Wainui and his family prior to all NPC and Heartland Championship matches this weekend.

Players, coaches, managers and match officials will be wearing black armbands and Sean will also be acknowledged via a special tribute and moment’s of silence prior to each match this weekend.

[Source: TVNZ]