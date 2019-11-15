Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Not the expected start for Samoa at Sydney 7s

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
February 1, 2020 3:13 pm
Samoa's Elisapeta Alofipo attacks against the France defense on day one of the HSBC Sydney Sevens 2020 men's competition.

It wasn’t a good start to the Sydney 7s tournament for the Samoa men’s 7s team as they lost to France 24-17.

The Gordon Tietjens led side were trailing behind 17-7 at the halftime mark.

Laaloi Leilua, John Vaili and Tuna Tuitama crossed the try line for Samoa but that was not enough to outclass the Samoa side.

Article continues after advertisement

The tries for France came through Remi Siega, Paulin Riva, Tavite Veredamu and Antoine Zeghdar.

Veredamu was also red carded in the match after he received two yellows.

Samoa will now take on Argentina at 8.46pm.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.