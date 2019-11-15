Rugby
Not the expected start for Samoa at Sydney 7s
February 1, 2020 3:13 pm
Samoa's Elisapeta Alofipo attacks against the France defense on day one of the HSBC Sydney Sevens 2020 men's competition.
It wasn’t a good start to the Sydney 7s tournament for the Samoa men’s 7s team as they lost to France 24-17.
The Gordon Tietjens led side were trailing behind 17-7 at the halftime mark.
Laaloi Leilua, John Vaili and Tuna Tuitama crossed the try line for Samoa but that was not enough to outclass the Samoa side.
The tries for France came through Remi Siega, Paulin Riva, Tavite Veredamu and Antoine Zeghdar.
Veredamu was also red carded in the match after he received two yellows.
Samoa will now take on Argentina at 8.46pm.