Not all 7s reps have the chance to go to Tokyo: Baber

Fiji Airways Fiji Sevens Coach Gareth Baber says only a few members of the current 7s squad have the ability to don the Fijian jersey to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Baber says there are a few players who are injured and these are the same players who had been expected to be part of the 2020 Olympic squad.

He, however, says the current squad has the opportunity to represent Fiji and he continues to assess the players.

“We reiterate with the squad when we are together that they are in a privileged position to be able to be playing at this point for Fiji but nothing is guaranteed in the future. Ultimately they have got to prove time and time again that they have got that ability.”

Baber adds that as a coach you go through periods with players who you begin to trust to put into practice your plans.

He says if the players are doing that regularly then they have got a good chance of joining the Olympic camp.

Fiji will play Samoa in their first match tomorrow at 12.47pm.

The side will then face Australia at 6.35pm tomorrow before meeting Argentina at 11.57am on Sunday in their final pool match.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana will kick start their Hamilton 7s campaign against England at 9:58am tomorrow before meeting China at 3:36pm and their last pool match is against host New Zealand at 9:35am on Sunday.

You can watch Hamilton 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.