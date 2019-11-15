Northland through to Vanua Championship semifinal

Northland is the first team to qualify for the Vodafone Vanua Championship semifinal.

This is after they defeated Macuata 27-16 in the first quarterfinal at Ratu Cakobau Park. Former Flying Fijians hooker Dan Ligairi scored the first try of the match to put Northland in the lead early in the match.

It was like Macuata was playing at home with their vocal crowd behind them and the team was rewarded with a converted penalty to fullback Viliame Raqio before flanker Kelemete Rokodimuri scored two minutes later for an 8-5 lead.

Both teams struggled to find their rhythm under wet conditions.

However, Northland managed to put together a few phases and was unlucky to get the ball over the Macuata try-line but they were given a penalty which 2017 Ratu Kadavulevu School Dean’s winning fullback George Sisi Talei converted.

Both teams were locked 8-8 at halftime.

The Northland side had Isake Katonibau and former national 7s rep Timoci Volavola in their coaching team while Macuata had the services of former Suva coach Salimoni Ravouvou.

Former Fiji 7s rep Emosi Mulevoro was at flyhalf for Northland.

The first points of the second spell was scored by Northland in the 55th minute when Macuata couldn’t contain the heavy Tailevu pack as they drove to the tryline from a five-meter scrum.

Just three minutes later Macuata grabbed their second try to centre Josese Degei which was not converted for a 13-all scoreline.

Macuata successfully converted a penalty in the 62nd for a 16-13 lead.

The Northland side regrouped and after eight phases, captain Malakai Namalo crashed over the Macuata tryline with 14 minutes left to play.

Northland fullback Sisi Talei converted the try for a 20-16 lead.

The Northland forward pack saved the best for last as they continuously put pressure on Macuata before the referee awarded a penalty on the stroke of fulltime.