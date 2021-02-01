Northland rugby all in for inclusivity

Northland rugby is not only the sole vegan team in the Skipper Cup but they are also the first to field players with disabilities.

The team will be featuring winger Nasoni Nawanawailagi who has hearing impairment and tight-head prop Osea Souvi who is partially blind.

Both players are part of the Northland squad this season.

Coach Isake Katonibau has praised the two players for their commitments.

“We have Nasoni Nawanawalagi who is playing at the wing. He has massive speed, very powerful winger so we are very excited and looking forward to watch them play this Saturday. Osea Souvi is playing at tight-head prop. Awesome talent and he’s a very massive guy.”

The club partnered with the Fiji Disabled Persons Federation today with the aim of breaking barriers.

FDPF President Joshko Wakaniasi says the partnership opens many doors for them.

“These are opportunities that are real. These are partnerships that create real opportunities. You don’t only recognize our rights, you provide an opportunity that we realize our rights in playing the sport.”

Northland enters the Skipper Cup with two aims, to empower people with disabilities as well as leading the fight against non-communicable diseases.

The team is calling on fans to support its U-19, development and senior teams when they take on Naitaisiri tomorrow in the Skipper Cup opener at Gatward Park in Korovou at 3pm.