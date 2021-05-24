Northland regroups for Namosi

After recording its first loss against Nadi last week, Northland will amend its weaknesses to regroup for Namosi this weekend.

The side went down 24-18 in a hard-fought match at Prince Charles Park on Saturday.

Team Captain Inia Batikota says the side had many chances but didn’t execute them.

“We’re going to work on our weaknesses, like as you can see in the first half – we were not applying our game plan but in the second half you can see, we really applied it so I think we just have to work on our game plan”

Northland will host Namosi at Gatward Park in Korovou at 3 pm on Saturday.

Looking at other games this week, Nadroga hosts Nadi at Lawaqa Park, Naitasiri faces Suva at Naluwai ground and Rewa meets Tailevu at Burebasaga ground.

You can watch the Nadi and Nadroga game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel starting with the U-19 match at 11 am.