Northland prop thankful for opportunity

Hard work and perseverance has been a driving force for Northland prop Immanuel Naciva.

The former Marist Brother High School made his national debut for the under-18 Fiji team, went on to represent in the under-20 side as well as the Fiji Warriors in the Pacific Rugby Challenge in 2019.

Naciva says he’s learning a lot from Northland coach and former national 7s rep Isake Katonibau.

“I wouldn’t say I’m an experienced player but every day I learn. There’s a lot of senior players in this team that I learn from and being coached by Ice Katonibau is like an added bonus.”

Like every other player in the Skipper Cup, Naciva is hoping for another shot in the white jumper.

The Lakeba man from Lau man will feature for Northland against Namosi at Gatward Park in Korovou at 3pm on Saturday.

In other games, Nadi battles Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Rewa meets Tailevu at Burebasaga ground and Naitasiri hosts Suva at Naluwai Ground.

You can watch the Nadroga and Nadi game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel starting with the U-19 match at 11 am.