Northland names team against Naitasiri

Northland has named its side for round six of the Skipper Cup that resumes tomorrow.

The side has registered a win out of five games this season following its 13-10 triumph over Rewa in Korovou.

Osea Sauvi, Marika Cabenalevu and Saiasi Koroi have been named in the front row with Jone Tukana and Lorima Nodrakoro as locks.

The flankers are Inia Batikota and Josateki Seru while Talatala Tokaibai packs down as the number eight.

Moritekei Balarua starts at scrum-half with Vito Wairakia at fly-half while Jo Kelekelevesi and Sikeli Vakadewabula are on the wings.

Jope Dreu and Evueli Tamani are in the midfield, and Joseva Rokomatu at fullback.

Northland will host Naitasiri at Gatward Park in Korovou tomorrow at 3pm.

Team list:

1.Osea Sauvi

2.Marika Cabenalevu

3.Saiasi Koroi

4.Jone Tukana

5.Lorima Nodrakoro

6.Inia Batikota

7.Josateki Seru

8.Talatala Tokaibai

9.Moritekei Balarua

10.Vito Wairakia

11.Jo Kelekelevesi

12.Jope Dreu

13.Evueli Tamani

14.Sikeli Vakadewabuka

15.Joseva Rokomatu

Reserves

16.Osaia Seru

17.Sevanaia Raciuciu

18.Sakeo Naivota

19.Manu Lagai

20.Malakai Namalo

21.Nasoni Nawamawailagi

22.Pita Wilson

23.Suluka Tunaka