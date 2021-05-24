Home

Rugby

Northland names team against Naitasiri

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 6, 2022 4:19 pm

Northland has named its side for round six of the Skipper Cup that resumes tomorrow.

The side has registered a win out of five games this season following its 13-10 triumph over Rewa in Korovou.

Osea Sauvi, Marika Cabenalevu and Saiasi Koroi have been named in the front row with Jone Tukana and Lorima Nodrakoro as locks.

The flankers are Inia Batikota and Josateki Seru while Talatala Tokaibai packs down as the number eight.

Moritekei Balarua starts at scrum-half with Vito Wairakia at fly-half while Jo Kelekelevesi and Sikeli Vakadewabula are on the wings.

Jope Dreu and Evueli Tamani are in the midfield, and Joseva Rokomatu at fullback.

Northland will host Naitasiri at Gatward Park in Korovou tomorrow at 3pm.

Team list:
1.Osea Sauvi
2.Marika Cabenalevu
3.Saiasi Koroi
4.Jone Tukana
5.Lorima Nodrakoro
6.Inia Batikota
7.Josateki Seru
8.Talatala Tokaibai
9.Moritekei Balarua
10.Vito Wairakia
11.Jo Kelekelevesi
12.Jope Dreu
13.Evueli Tamani
14.Sikeli Vakadewabuka
15.Joseva Rokomatu
Reserves
16.Osaia Seru
17.Sevanaia Raciuciu
18.Sakeo Naivota
19.Manu Lagai
20.Malakai Namalo
21.Nasoni Nawamawailagi
22.Pita Wilson
23.Suluka Tunaka

