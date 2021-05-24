Northland focuses on Skipper champs

Northland wants nothing less than a win heading into the next round of the Skipper Cup competition this weekend.

The Isake Katonibau coached side is looking at the bigger picture and working on ensuring they stamp their mark this season.

Northland President Livai Driu says working together as a team will be the key to getting maximum points.

“We will improve on our teamwork and the only thing we will need to work on is our team spirit. Because we know Suva will be vying for a win but we will give them a run for their money this weekend.”

Suva meets Northland at Buckhurst Park on Saturday at 3pm.

In other matches, Tailevu hosts Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park ground two, Namosi battles Nadi at Thompson Park in Navua, Rewa faces Nadroga on Saturday at 3pm.

You can catch the Tailevu vs Naitasiri match live on FBC Sports.