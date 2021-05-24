Northland falls at home

Namosi registered its second Skipper Cup win this season following a 22-14 win over Northland at Gatward Park in Korovou.

The experienced Namosi side with the likes of Apete Daveta, Sakiusa Nadruku, Meli Nakarawa, Seru Cakobau and Jona Sawailau had the advantage in the first quarter of the match as they camped inside the opposition territory.

The visitors were rewarded with their relentless attack with a three-pointer to Kalisito Sauli and an unconverted try to Esala Nalobo.

Northland captain Inia Batikota copped a yellow card in the 38th minute before Nadruku crashed over for Namosi’s second try which was converted by Sauli for a 15-0 lead at halftime.

Jo Kelekelevesi registered the first points of the second half via a converted try for the hosts to close the gap 15-7.

Former Nadroga and Fijian Drua winger Apete Daveta extended Namosi’s lead with a try in the corner eight minutes from full time.

However, replacement flanker Josateki Seru had the home crowd on their feet with Northland’s second try.

Despite a yellow card to flanker Onisimo Yabaki, Namosi held on for a 22-14 win.