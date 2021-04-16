Northland development edge Tailevu

Northland has come from behind to edge Tailevu 13-10 in the Skipper Cup Development Teams competition.

Discipline was an issue for Tailevu having copped two yellow cards resulting in them losing their 7-0 in the second half.

Apisai Lomani scored the only try for Northland while the remaining points came from the boot of Tevita Boseiwaqa.

Isaac Sailo scored the only try for Tailevu with the extra points coming from Watisoni Tasua.

Meanwhile, in the Under 19 competition, Tailevu defeated Northland 16-5.