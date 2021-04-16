Home

Northland coach implements new pattern

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 20, 2021 6:10 am

Northland rugby coach Isake Katonibau visions his team to be quite unique on the rugby field.

The former Fiji 7s representative has introduced a new pattern of play for the Northland team with the dream of setting a new style of rugby in the country.

He says growing up, almost every team had the same style of play which is still obvious today.

Moving forward he says, for rugby to reach another level, new patterns should be set.

“Right now we want to implement a different pattern all together as to what the rest of the teams in the country actually play. So, it was quite hard for the players to transit to the pattern that I needed.”

He says adapting to the new pattern is a challenge for the players but it can be achieved.

Northland is scheduled to play Rewa in round three of the Skipper Provincial Cup.

