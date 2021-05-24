Northland changes mindset

The Northland Rugby side is heading into the next round of the Skipper Cup competition with a new mindset.

The side started off its campaign with a win over Rewa, but lost its two last matches, one to Namosi and the other to Nadi.

Northland Rugby Union President Livai Driu says this is not the result they had anticipated coming into the competition, but they’re eager to make a comeback.

Driu says the team’s spirit is not dampened as they prepare for Suva this week.

“We are working on a plan and we have a young team and for us the competition is getting tougher and we have new kids on the block. We learn from our mistakes from Namosi and give Suva a good go.”

Suva will host Northland at Buckhurst Park on Saturday at 3pm.

Other games sees Namosi facing Nadi at Thompson Park in Navua, Rewa takes on Nadroga at Burebasaga ground, while Tailevu meets Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park Ground 2 in Nausori.