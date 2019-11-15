Northland books spot in Skipper Cup next year

Northland has booked its 2021 Skipper Cup spot after beating Ba 17-0 in the first Vodafone Vanua Championship semifinal at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Prop Inoke Ravuiwasa scored a double in heavy conditions in the first half as Northland led 10-0 at halftime.

Ravuiwasa is the son of former Suva prop Julian Ravuiwasa.

Former Fiji 7s reps Pio Tuwai featured prominently at number eight and Emosi Mulevoro was outstanding at fly-half for Northland.

Northland showed their class and experience early in the second spell when Ravuiwasa powered his way through a few halfhearted Ba tacklers before open-side flanker Eroni Leone finished it off with a try which was converted by 2017 RKS Dean’s winning fullback Saint George Sisi Talei.

The wet condition was a factor in a match riddled with knock-ons as both teams failed to maintain possession.

Northland suffered a blow a few minutes after with Ravuwasa sidelined after sustaining an injury during a scrum.

The slippery ground did not deter Ba’s efforts as they were determined to score a try but failed as Northland held them till the final whistle.

Northland will play the winner of tomorrow’s second semifinal between Nanukuloa and Rewa in the final next week.

Meanwhile in the Skipper cup matches tomorrow, Suva takes on Naitasiri at 3pm at Ratu Ckaobau Park. Nadi battles Nadroga at Lawaqa Park, Yasawa hosts Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in Nadi and Lautoka will face Namosi at Churchill Park.

You can watch the Nadroga/Nadi game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.