Northland bank on young forwards

The Northland side will be heading into next week’s Skipper Cup clash with a positive mindset despite being winless over the last four rounds.

The loss to Suva last week has motivated Northland to coming out stronger, after putting their young forwards to the test against a more experienced Suva pack.

Northland President Livai Driu says it is back to drawing board for the newcomers as they work on rectifying their mistakes.

“We really learnt from the game. We’ve learnt we have a young team s I have said. The boys have learnt from the senior players that they have played against Suva. As I said we will go back and re-organize and await for the next game.”



Another tough battle awaits Northland next Saturday when they take on Nadroga.

In other matches, Naitasiri faces Rewa, Namosi takes on Suva, and Nadi meets Tailevu.