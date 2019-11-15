Northland aims to be top contenders at 2021 Skipper Cup

Now that Northland has made it through to the Skipper Cup, Veteran Atunaisa Turagaiviu wants to remain in the top division in years to come.

Having joined the Northland side in 2013, making a comeback has been an overwhelming experience for him.

Turagaiviu says though the competition level will be hard, the side is willing to do the hard yards.

“To don this jersey up until I cannot play rugby anymore and to keep Northland up at the Skipper Cup. This is a promise, this is the last time we here at the Vodafone Cup. We plan to put Northland up high at the Skipper Cup.”

The final between Rewa and Northland will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Saturday and the match will kick-off at 3pm.

This week’s Skipper Cup clash will see Tailevu taking on Naitasiri, Suva facing Lautoka, Yasawa meets Nadroga and Nadi will challenge Namosi for the Farebrother Sullivan trophy.