Northland aims for Skipper Cup

One of the founding players for Northland Ilimeleki Delasau believes the team can make it to the Skipper Cup next year.

The team has qualified for the semi-finals of the Vodafone Vanua Championship and is now a step away from the main competition.

Delasau who made a switch from football to rugby in 2013 says while he trusts the leadership of the current officials and the abilities of the players, there are still a lot of work to be done.

“Northland will have to maintain their composure, their consistency, they will have to polish up on a lot of set-piece play but at the moment I do have trust in them through this new Northland players and I hope they perform well and win the semi-finals to make them qualify for the Skipper Cup next year.”

The former Suva rugby player says the team will just need to tidy up the basics.

Northland meets Ba in the semifinals at Ratu Cakobau Park next Friday while Rewa meets Nanukuloa at Garvey Park in Tavua.

Meanwhile, in round 12 of the Skipper next week, Yasawa will host Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in Nadi, Lautoka meets Namosi at Churchill Park, Nadroga host Nadi at Lawaqa Park and Naitasiri faces Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.