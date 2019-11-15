North vs South clash confirmed for Wellington

The much anticipated North versus South rugby match in New Zealand is now confirmed for Wellington’s Sky Stadium.

This match will be held next Saturday and it will be played without a live crowd.

The news follows the New Zealand government’s announcement this week on COVID-19 Alert Levels, with Auckland remaining at Level 3 until this Sunday night and Wellington and the rest of the country will remain at Level 2 until next Sunday.

Sevu Reece and Hoskins Sotutu will feature for the North side while former national under 20 prop Alex Hodgeman and George Bower have been named in the South team.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7.10pm next Saturday and both squads will assemble in Wellington on Monday to prepare for the clash.

[Source: allblacks.com]