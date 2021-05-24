Home

Rugby

North Harbour record first win against Counties Manukau

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 14, 2021 6:49 am
Asaeli Tikoirotuma of Counties and North Harbour's Moses Leo battle for the ball in the air. [Source: stuff.co.nz]

Asaeli Tikoirotuma’s Counties Manukau recorded a second loss after going down to North Harbour 14-6 in the second round of the NPC season last night.

Harbour’s fullback Shaun Stevenson scored the game’s only try, kick-starting his province’s season with their first win.

For the Steelers, beginning their campaign with back to back losses to Championship teams, Manawatū and Harbour already puts them in a tough spot to make the semifinals.

Article continues after advertisement

In today’s matches, Canterbury will face Manawatu, Tasman faces Auckland and Hawkes Bay will fight Otago.



[Source: Stuff.co.nz]

