North Harbour record first win against Counties Manukau

Asaeli Tikoirotuma’s Counties Manukau recorded a second loss after going down to North Harbour 14-6 in the second round of the NPC season last night.

Harbour’s fullback Shaun Stevenson scored the game’s only try, kick-starting his province’s season with their first win.

For the Steelers, beginning their campaign with back to back losses to Championship teams, Manawatū and Harbour already puts them in a tough spot to make the semifinals.

In today’s matches, Canterbury will face Manawatu, Tasman faces Auckland and Hawkes Bay will fight Otago.