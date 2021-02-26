No World Series event for Fiji 7s until after Olympics

The Fiji 7s side will not play in any World Series tournament this year until after the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

World Rugby announced the 2021 Sevens Series schedule which includes five women’s and four men’s rounds, with the addition of a further two potential men’s events under discussion.

However, the Series kicks off with back-to-back women’s rounds in Paris on 15-16 and 22-23 May.

The first men’s event will be in Singapore on October 29th-30th.

Fiji 7s Head Coach, Gareth Baber, says they’ll have to continue to work with what is available to them.

“Unfortunately it doesn’t give us an opportunity prior to the Olympics so you know the plans that have put in place and moved and changed, strategize about continually and we continue to work with namely the Super Series here in Fiji, and the other tournaments the teams have played in and the training we continue to do here.”

There will be a break to the Series for the countdown to the Olympic Games and recommence with a men’s event in Singapore on 29-30 October.

It will be followed by joint men’s and women’s rounds in Hong Kong on 5-7 November, Dubai on 3-4 December, before an exciting climax in Cape Town on 10-12 December.

Hong Kong, Dubai and Cape Town tournaments will host joint men’s and women’s events. Discussions are continuing towards the addition of men’s events in London and Vancouver.

World Rugby has worked closely together with partners, host organizations and participating unions to agree on a compact and highly impactful Series in 2021 given the circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 global pandemic and the Olympic Games in July.