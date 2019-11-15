No women’s competition for 11th Uluinakau 7s

There will be no women’s competition in the 11th Kombat Uluinakau 7s tournament.

This is due to the lack of interest according to Tournament Director Malakai Yamaivava.

A team from Savusavu had registered to compete, but due to the low numbers, organizers have decided to cancel the women’s event.

Article continues after advertisement

Yamaivava says they will look into more ways to promote women’s rugby in the next season.

“From the beginning, we had only one team that showed interest, the Savusavu women’s team. We have decided that we don’t want them to come over, paying a lot of expenses, and there’s no competition. That’s the only team that has shown interest, and apart from that, there’s no other team that has called or contacted us for the women’s competition.”

A total of 24 men, 16 youth, and six Fellow Fijians team have confirmed their spot in the competition.

The tournament will kick off on Friday at 9am at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The finals will be held on Saturday.