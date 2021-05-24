Home

Rugby

No training for Hurricanes due to COVID-19

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 7, 2022 3:44 pm
Source:TVNZ

Some Hurricanes players may miss this weekend’s Super Rugby Pacific clash with Moana Pasifika due to COVID-19.

According to One News, the Hurricanes have confirmed that Covid-19 has managed to get into their squad, but the exact number of cases is undisclosed.

Hurricanes assistant coach Chris Gibbes confirmed the virus’ presence in their team today ahead of Saturday’s clash with newcomers Moana Pasifika in Wellington.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Gibbes didn’t disclose how many players are affected.

The Hurricanes didn’t train today due to the situation.

Hooker Asafo Aumua was a late withdrawal from last weekend’s 21-14 win over the Highlanders.

The Hurricanes said at the time Aumua was “sick” but did not confirm if he had the coronavirus.

 

