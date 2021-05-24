No time to sulk says Byrne

There is no time to sulk about the results from yesterday’s game as the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prepares to focus on the next task.

Coach Mick Byrne says the results were not what they expected but they will have a sit down to talk about the match.

The Hurricanes ran in 11 tries leaving Fiji trailing with only one.

Byrne says the boys struggled to get up during the game and it’s always part of the learning for a new team

“For us we just put this to bed, we won’t have time to sulk about it. So and then we got to start next week and it’s a really good opportunity for us to showcase Super Rugby Pacific the boys will be up for it.”

The Fijian Drua head back to Australia today.

The side will host Moana Pasifika on Saturday at 4.35pm.

You can catch the live action on FBC Sports.