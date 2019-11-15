No set anti-vax policy for revamped competition

Super Rugby Aoeteroa will sidestep any controversy over anti-vaxxing, when it relaunches on June 13.

The NRL, which returns to action on May 28, is grappling with players who have refused compulsory flu vaccination before they are cleared to play.

Gold Coast Titans duo Bryce Cartwrigtht and Brian Kelly have been stood down indefinitely over their refusal to get influenza vaccinations.

Other known players who are against the mandatory vaccinations include Canberra Raiders trio Josh Papalii, Joseph Tapine and Sia Soliola, Canterbury Bulldogs hooker Sione Katoa, and Manly Sea Eagles players Addin Fonua-Blake, Martin Taupau and Dylan Walker.

But NZ Rugby Players Association boss Rob Nichol says the revamped Super Rugby competition will take a different approach.