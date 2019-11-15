No regrets for Naitasiri centre Ratabacaca

Former national volleyball rep Epeli Ratabacaca has not regretted making the switch to rugby.

The 30-year-old former Suva Grammar student who plays at center for Naitasiri in Skipper Cup says it’s been quite a journey.

Ratabacaca who started playing rugby at the age of nine says in 2011, his rugby career came to a standstill and he decided to switch to volleyball where he represented Fiji at the 2019 Pacific Mini Games.

With the help of former Suva rep Beni Soso, Ratabacaca decided to pursue rugby again.

He says he enjoys every rugby game he plays.

“Rugby is always and will be my priority but volleyball has helped developed me personally as well. There was a player who played for Suva, Ben Soso and he helped me get back into rugby where I joined the Marist rugby club. He had always pushed to improve on my game on and off the field.”

Naitasiri will host Nadroga in Skipper Cup on Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

On Saturday, Nadi meets Lautoka at Prince Charles Park while Namosi host Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium for the Farebrother challenge.

Meanwhile, Suva opens round 11 of the Skipper Cup against Tailevu on Friday at the ANZ Stadium at 6pm.