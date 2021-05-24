No quarantine for British teams playing in France

British teams can travel to France for European fixtures this weekend without quarantining after the French government relaxed travel restrictions.

From Friday morning, vaccinated UK travelers will no longer need a compelling reason to enter France or self-isolate on arrival.

It will not apply for non-vaccinated travelers.

Article continues after advertisement

Bath, Sale, Newcastle, and Scarlets are due to play in France this weekend.

Players or staff who are not vaccinated would still have to isolate for 10 days upon arrival and, regardless of vaccination status, all travelers must have a negative Covid-19 test 24 hours before leaving the UK.