No panic in All Blacks camp: Foster

[Source: PlanetRugby]

Under-fire All Blacks head coach Ian Foster says no one within the team is panicking despite the recent upheaval in his coaching pack.

Foster has once again avoided the question of whether he will resign if losses continue to pile up.

Speaking to the media during the All Blacks’ training camp on Tuesday in Wellington before they travel to South Africa for two Tests against the world champions, Foster showed the same defiance he displayed last Friday following the Irish series defeat.

Since then, All Blacks assistants John Plumtree and Brad Mooar have been sacked, with Flying Fijians assistant coach Jason Ryan brought into coach the forwards.

[Source: tvnz sport]