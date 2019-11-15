No Pacific team for 2021 Super Rugby Aotearoa

Fiji rugby will have to wait a little longer before being part of a Pacific team to play in Super Rugby.

This is after New Zealand rugby revealed to Newshub today the next edition of Super Rugby Aotearoa will not feature a Pasifika team.

NZ Rugby had expressed interest in adding a Pacific Islands-based team and received bids from several parties eager to fill such a role.

Among those were Asia Pacific Dragons and Kanaloa Hawaii, which is backed by former All Blacks Jerome Kaino and Joe Rokocoko.

Although those bids were explored, NZ Rugby says an agreement was ultimately unable to be reached for next season.

However, it’s still looking at options for 2022, when it intends to add a minimum of three new teams.

Teams that may be considered in the future includes the Fijian Drua, an Auckland or Wellington-based Pasifika team, Australia’s Western Force, and a Bay of Plenty-based South China Lions team, which may also play in Shanghai or Hong Kong.

Australia has also been invited to enter a team from 2022, but have so far chosen not to put forward an expression of interest.