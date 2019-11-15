Home

Rugby

No more games for Latui in 2020 as GRR cancelled

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 7, 2020 12:19 pm

The Fijian Latui will play no further part in this year’s Global Rapid Rugby competition.

This is after Rapid Rugby CEO Mark Evans announced today the immediate cancellation of the 2020 Global Rapid Rugby season.

Evans says the long term travel restrictions in place as part of the worldwide fight against COVID-19 provided the Asia Pacific competition with no choice this year.

Article continues after advertisement

He says all their decisions have been based on expert health advice; there are global realities and challenges that cannot and should not be ignored or worked around.

Evans adds they have never been scared of hard work or seemingly impossible challenges, but in the current circumstances, they feel that their hand has been forced to upgrade their previous Season One suspension to a complete cancellation.

The Fijian Latui lost to China Lions 29-22 in the opening round of GRR at the ANZ Stadium three weeks ago before the competition was suspended but now it has been cancelled.

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

