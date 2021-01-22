No international experience for touch rugby referees

No local touch rugby referee has had international experience.

This is something the Fiji Touch Rugby Federation wants to change.

As a result Fiji Touch Rugby aims to have all the referees to be fully accredited for Federation of International Touch level two.

Fiji Touch Head of Referees Maleli Uluimoala says getting the relevant accreditation would be a step closer to the international arena for our match officials.

“At the moment none of our official has officiated in any FIT sanctioned tournaments, that’s the Pacific Games or the World Cup but we are planning to develop our referees so that they can participate in the upcoming Pacific Games and the World Cup”.

Fiji Touch President Tevita Mau says they are serious about getting the proper help for their referees.

Fiji Touch Rugby will have its first National Club Championship in September and they hope to have more qualified referees by then.