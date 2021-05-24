Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Herd immunity needed to reduce possibilities of new variant|Eight more deaths, 781 new infections|MOH receives medical equipment donation from WHO|Containment zone to be established in Kadavu|Nine COVID patients in critical condition|MoH assisting in funeral arrangements|Hesitancy contributes to patients becoming severely ill|Ministry ready to assist Fijians in maritime islands|Some COVID-19 patient can donate blood|PCDF helps Wainibuka farmers|Kadavu COVID patient dead, Ministry starts investigation|Suspected case of COVID-19 in Kadavu|Sigatoka on the verge to dominating death cases in the West|COVID relief initiative to help over 60,000 Fijians|Eight more die due to COVID-19|Targeted contact tracing continues|Increasing cases reported in the Western Division|Work continues behind the scene for border reopening|Labasa records two more COVID-19 cases|Youth strive to ensure financial stability|Rotuma on par with its vaccination campaign|More than 300 COVID patients hospitalized|Businesses contemplate introducing no jab, no entry concept|COVID death tally crosses 400|West cases continue to spike|
Full Coverage

Rugby

No home Tests for All Blacks against Springboks

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 20, 2021 4:53 pm
[Source: SA Rugbymag]

The All Blacks’ two home Rugby Championship Tests against South Africa will not be played in New Zealand.

New Zealand Rugby made the accouchement today following advice from the government that the Springboks and Wallaroos would not be able to enter New Zealand to play due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The Wallaroos were also scheduled to play the Black Ferns in two O’Reilly Cup Tests in New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

In a statement, NZR has also confirmed that, given the current uncertainty over The Rugby Championship schedule, it has made the decision not to send the All Blacks to Perth this weekend for the third Bledisloe Cup Test which was scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium on Saturday 28 August.

New Zealand Rugby, CEO Mark Robinson said every effort had been made to keep the two Tests in New Zealand.

SANZAAR would make further announcements around the Rugby Championship schedule in due course.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.