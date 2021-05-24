No home Tests for All Blacks against Springboks

The All Blacks’ two home Rugby Championship Tests against South Africa will not be played in New Zealand.

New Zealand Rugby made the accouchement today following advice from the government that the Springboks and Wallaroos would not be able to enter New Zealand to play due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The Wallaroos were also scheduled to play the Black Ferns in two O’Reilly Cup Tests in New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

In a statement, NZR has also confirmed that, given the current uncertainty over The Rugby Championship schedule, it has made the decision not to send the All Blacks to Perth this weekend for the third Bledisloe Cup Test which was scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium on Saturday 28 August.

New Zealand Rugby, CEO Mark Robinson said every effort had been made to keep the two Tests in New Zealand.

SANZAAR would make further announcements around the Rugby Championship schedule in due course.