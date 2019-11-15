No Farebrother Trophy challenge for Vanua Championship team

There will be no Farebrother challenge for a Vanua Championship side this year.

This is the case as there is no annual Bainimarama Shield Challenge.

The Bainimarama Shield challenge is reserved for the top four Vanua Championship sides with the winner to be the last Farebrother challenger.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says the Bainimarama Shield challenge has been cancelled for this year only due to the challenges associated with COVID-19.

Therefore neither Rewa, Ba, Nanukuloa or Northland will be able to challenge Fiji’s most prestigious rugby title this year.

O’Connor says all the unions have been informed of this decision.

Meanwhile, the Vanua final between Rewa and Northland will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Saturday and the match will kick-off at 3pm.

This week’s Skipper Cup clash will see Tailevu taking on Naitasiri, Suva facing Lautoka, Yasawa meets Nadroga and Nadi will challenge Namosi for the Farebrother Sullivan trophy.