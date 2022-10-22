No excuses says Seruvakula

Fijiana 15s player Raijeli Laqeretabua [Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

There are no excuses for the determined Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s side as it heads into its final World Cup pool match today.

The team will need to record a win to secure a quarter-final spot in New Zealand.

Coach Senirusi Seruvakula knows France is a fully professional outfit and the Fijian side cannot compare themselves to them.

He says today will be the day to showcase to the world that they can do better than the world’s best.

“We want to be in the quarters and we’ve done the process in the week and this is our last training and now it’s up to the girls and I believe in these girls and they will play their heart out for their country and for their family”

France is currently ranked fourth in the world.

Seruvakula is confident as long as the players stick to the task and play their own game, they will be better in the end.

Fijiana takes on France at 6.15pm today.