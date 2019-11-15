Home

No excuses says Nadroga prop Samoca

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 23, 2020 12:54 pm
Setefano Samoca

Many Nadroga players are part of Fiji’s disciplined forces and they were committed to their work during the lock down period.

However, former Flying Fijians prop and Nadroga veteran Setefano Samoca says that will not be used as an excuse.

Speaking to FBC Sports ahead of their Skipper Cup and Farebrother clash with Suva on Saturday, Samoca says he believes they can get the job done at Lawaqa Park this weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

‘That’s not an excuse we’ll use this Saturday because come Saturday we will have to give all our 100% and I’m confident the boys are really prepared for Saturday”.

Suva last wrestled the Farebrother Sullivan trophy from Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in 2017 under the leadership of then-coach Saiasi Fuli.

Two of the current Suva players who played in that match are Ratu Meli Kurisaru and John Stewart and both are expected to make the match day 23 this weekend.

Nadroga will host Suva at Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park on Saturday at 3:30pm.

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform. You can catch the radio commentary on Bula FM.

The LIVE TV coverage will start at 1pm with the women’s game between Nadroga and Suva.

In other Skipper Cup matches on Saturday, Naitasiri host Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park, Yasawa play Nadi at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Namosi meet Tailevu at Thompson Park in Navua.

