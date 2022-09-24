No Eastern Zone team in Deans semi-finals

For the first time in the Vodafone Super Deans history, there’ll be no Eastern Zone team in the semifinals.

This is after Queen Victoria School, Lelean Memorial School and Ratu Kadavulevu School lost its quarterfinal games today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Marist Brothers High School and Natabua HGigh School created the major upsets today.

Marist defeated RKS 16-13 in the last quarter-final today.

The Marist Brothers side had a slow start trailingthe Delainakaikai team in the first half but managed to pick up the momentum in the second spell.

RKS stamped its mark with a try to winger Ratu Etuate Veidreyaki in the sixth minute.

Marist equalized with a converted try to Mikaele Senibua for a 7-5 lead.

The third seeded team from the Southern Zone was awarded a penalty after a foul from RKS which they converted.

RKS refused to give up as lock Jonathan Lokomata dived in the corner with for the team’s second try.

Leading 13-10,Marist Brothers High School was awarded two penalties in the 46th and 55th minutes which were converted by Josefa Matawalu for the 16-13 win.

The Vodafone Super Deans under 18 will have a new champion after Natabua High School defeated Queen Victoria School 21-19 in the quarter-final at the HFC Bank stadium in Suva.

Natabua scored the winning try in the 66th minute after number eight Alipate Viyalani crashed over the tryline following some poor exit play by QVS in their 22 meter line.

With scores locked at 19-all, winger Netani Volitivitivi kicked the winning conversion.

In other U-18 quarterfinals, Suva Grammar School beat Lelean Memorial School 21-8,Ba Provinical Freebird Institute defeated Nasinu Secondary Scghool 12-5 and Ratu Kadavulevu School went down 16-13 to Marist Brother High School.